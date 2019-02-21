Trump Won't Allow Jihadi Bride from Alabama to Come Back to United States

The 24-year-old says she has had a change of heart and deeply regrets her actions, but US officials say she does not have "any legal basis" to come back.

Donald Trump said that an Alabama woman who ran away from the United States to become a propagandist for Daesh will be barred from returning to the country despite her plea.

"I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the country!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's comment came hours after Mike Pompeo insisted that Muthana did not have US citizenship. "She does not have any legal basis, no valid US passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States," reads the statement.

READ MORE: Bangladesh Denies Citizenship to Daesh Teen Bride Shamima Begum — Reports

Hoda Muthana, now 24, travelled to Syria in 2014 to join Daesh*, the infamous terrorist group outlawed by the United Nations, Russia, the US and a spate of other countries. She reportedly married at least two doomed militants and had a child with one of them.

Muthana is said to have spread the group's propaganda via her now-suspended Twitter account, including ta calls to kill Americans.

She was eventually captured by Kurdish fighters and placed in a detention camp with her 18-month-old son. Now, she says she "deeply regrets" supporting the terrorists and inciting hatred on social media.

Trump's move to reject her plea for return was welcomed by many social media users.

Anyone who goes to join ISIS should NEVER be admitted back into the United States. Anyone who thinks otherwise should be investigated for terrorism. — Mr. Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) 20 февраля 2019 г.

YESSS! Thank you, Mr. President! Jihadi ISIS bride can live her life in the Middle East where she can bask in the glory of Sharia law! — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Bravo. I suggest however that GITMO — which has extra space since Obama released 5 vile terrorists — is a wonderful alternative for her! — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Good call!

Actions have consequences. So if you denounce our county and swear allegiance to ISIS, you are no longer welcome here. — CC (@ChatByCC) 20 февраля 2019 г.

It comes as the UK, in a similar case, is revoking the citizenship of a 19-year-old girl who fled the country in 2015 to marry a Daesh fighter in Syria. She maintained that she had "no regrets" about supporting Daesh and that she was "okay with" the brutal executions carried out by jihadists, but didn't do anything wrong herself.

The Daesh bride — a dual UK-Bangladesh national — called Britain's decision "unjust", while her family are "considering all legal avenues to challenge" it.