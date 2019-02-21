Register
09:13 GMT +321 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London

    Bangladesh Denies Citizenship to Daesh Teen Bride Shamima Begum - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Laura Lean
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    Bangladesh says that Shamima Begum is not a Bangladeshi citizen and there is “no question” of her being allowed into the country, setting up a clash with the UK after the British Home Secretary deprived the teenager who left London four years ago to marry a Daesh* fighter of her citizenship.

    The Bangladesh ministry of foreign affairs has insisted that Begum is a British citizen by right and had never requested dual citizenship, the Guardian reported.

    “Bangladesh asserts that Ms Shamima Begum is not a Bangladeshi citizen. She is a British citizen by birth and never applied for dual nationality with Bangladesh … There is no question of her being allowed to enter into Bangladesh,” Shahriar Alam, the state minister of foreign affairs, said in a statement issued to the Guardian, adding that his government had learned of Britain’s intention to cancel her citizenship rights from media reports.

    The statement came in opposition to UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid who declared earlier on Wednesday that he would not waver in his determination to deprive the 19-year-old, who fled to Syria four years ago to marry a Daesh fighter, of her citizenship.

    Begum herself had insisted to BBC News that she would be left stateless if she were to lose her British citizenship.

    “I have one citizenship […] and if you take that away from me, I don’t have anything. I don’t think they are allowed to do that. This is a life-changing decision and they haven’t even spoken to me,” she said.

    READ MORE: Daesh Teen Bride ‘Heart Broken’ as UK Moves to Strip Her of Citizenship

    The 19-year-old, who gave birth to her baby boy on Sunday, said she had not been informed of the decision prior to seeing the letter. “I don't know what to say. I am not that shocked but I am a bit shocked. It’s a bit upsetting and frustrating. I heard that other people are being sent back to Britain so I don’t know why my case is any different to other people or is it just because I was on the news four years ago?” she added.

    The Home Secretary insisted on Wednesday night that he “would never make any decision that would make an individual stateless” yet noted he had to weigh the law and the impact on people’s lives against the potential risk of returnees trying to radicalise people in the UK in deciding whether to deprive someone of their citizenship.

    “In certain circumstances, we will remove them of their nationality. I won’t hesitate to do that if that is the only option to me to keep people safe in the United Kingdom. There’s a number of things that need to be in place […] one of those is to make sure if you do go ahead and strip them of their nationality you do not leave them stateless,” Javid told ITV.

    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Militant website
    ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’: US-Raised Daesh Bride Says She’s Ready to Come Home (PHOTO)
    The Home Secretary also outlined that the citizenship rights of Begum’s baby son, who was born just days before the government moved to deprive her rights, are unaffected, noting that “children should not suffer, so if a parent loses their British citizenship it does not affect the rights of their child.”

    Asif Salam, an immigration solicitor from Salam Immigration, noted that the child cannot possibly live without his mother in the UK so “because of the child, the mother could by default get back her nationality or get a limited leave to remain – to be able to live with her child in the UK.”

    Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Sir Ed Davey, cited by the Sun, noted that “membership of a terrorist group is a serious crime, as is encouraging or supporting terrorism. But Shamima Begum should face justice for those crimes in the UK.”

    Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has already expressed interest in the teenager, saying that Begum would be spoken to by counter-terror cops if she were to return to the UK from Syria.

    Begum was 15 when she left London four years ago with friends Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultanan to marry a Daesh fighter in Syria. Recently, she has expressed her desire to return to Britain with her son, claiming in an interview with Sky News that she was “just a housewife” and that she didn’t take part in any terror activities.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’: US-Raised Daesh Bride Says Ready to Come Home
    Daesh Teen Bride ‘Heart Broken’ as UK Moves to Strip Her of Citizenship
    Daesh Bride ‘Made Her Bed', Shouldn't Be Allowed Back - Manchester Attack Victim
    Daesh Teen Bride Okaying Beheadings Stripped of UK Citizenship
    UK Justice Secretary Warns of 'Dangers' Amid Reports of Daesh Bride Return
    Daesh Bride Suing British Intelligence Over Torture Allegations - Reports
    German Daesh Bride Charged Over Death of 'Slave' Kept in Iraq - Reports
    British Daesh Bride Misses Fish and Chips and NHS - Reports
    'I Just Want to Go Home': German 'Daesh Bride' Teenager Could Face Death Penalty
    Tags:
    Daesh, citizenship, Shamima Begum, United Kingdom, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse