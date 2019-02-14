Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at a meeting with manufacturers and manufacturing workers in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2019

    Trump to Make Statement on Venezuelan Crisis Next Week - Reports

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    US President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak about Venezuelan political situation at Florida International University in Miami on Monday, the Miami Herald newspaper reported Wednesday, citing a White House official.

    According to the US-based media outlet, Trump is looking to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to leave the country. During his upcoming speech, the US president is expected to reaffirm his support for the self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido and slam the socialism as a scourge.

    Earlier in the day, Trump and Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque Marquez conducted a bilateral meeting at the White House. At the meeting, the presidents promised to send a "tremendous" amount of humanitarian aid to Venezuela.

    READ MORE: US Congress Would Not Support Military Intervention in Venezuela — Official

    "The United States and Colombia are committed to taking steps to resolve the ongoing democratic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela", the statement said Wednesday. "Both countries strongly support Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido, and call on all countries around the world to support peace and stability in the region by recognizing President Guaido".

    Roma, Piazza Vidoni, manifestazione unitaria a sostegno del legittimo presidente del Venezuela Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Marina Tantushyan
    Pro-Venezuela Rally in Rome: Activist Says Aid From the US is NOT Humanitarian
    "We’re working on many things together: the eradication of drugs in Colombia and outside of Colombia; and obviously, Venezuela", President Trump said in a separate statement.

    "We want to work together to put an end to the brutal dictatorship that has been affecting the Venezuelan people", President Duque said at the meeting with the US president.

    On 28 January, the United States announced the imposition of sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA, blocking the company's assets worth $7 billion remaining under the US jurisdiction. According to the White House' forecast, the company will lose another $11 billion in oil supplies. In addition, Washington introduced a ban on making deals with the company.

    READ MORE: Yemen Nails US' Venezuela Lies

    Guaido, who proclaimed himself as interim leader on 23 January, has been backed by the United States and a number of Latin American and European countries. Constitutionally elected Maduro has been supported by Russia and China, among others.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, 8 February , 2019
    © REUTERS / Andres Martinez Casares
    'Legally Belongs to Us': Maduro Warns Against 'Robbing Venezuela of Gold' Amid Bank of England Dispute
    On Tuesday, numerous Venezuelan opposition supporters took to the streets across the country to demand that the government let in foreign relief aid. The rallies were called by Guaido, who urged the Venezuelan military on Monday to avoid blocking the humanitarian aid shipments.

    At the same time, the government of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro firmly opposes any aid from abroad, stressing that there is no humanitarian crisis in the country and pledging to prevent foreign intervention.

    READ MORE: Chilean President Claims Venezuela's Maduro Will Be Ousted 'Within Days'

    In separate statements last week, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said the United States is moving quickly to deliver humanitarian aid on Venezuela's borders and expressed hope that the country’s military would allow the aid to be delivered. Bolton also underscored that the United States will continue to use "all tools" to cut off revenues benefiting Maduro.

    Trump said in a recent interview with the CBS broadcaster that US military intervention in Venezuela was "an option".

    Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article226229980.html#storylink=cpy
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (253)

