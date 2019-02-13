Senate Advances William Barr's Nomination for US Attorney General

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate has voted to advance the nomination of William Barr for the position US Attorney General. The US Lawmakers voted 55-44 on Tuesday evening to limit debate on Barr’s confirmation.

US President Donald Trump nominated Barr after he asked then-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign in November. Sessions' Chief of Staff Matthew Whitaker has been serving as acting US Attorney General since then.

Trump has said Barr was his number one choice for this position because he is more than qualified for this role. Trump has also expressed confidence Barr would lead the Department of Justice with distinction and predicted his pick would be supported by members of both parties.

The US president has repeatedly criticized former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions after he recused himself from the Russiagate and all matters related to it, amid allegations that the Trump campaign team had contacts with top Russian officials during the 2016 presidential race.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of collusion, calling the all of the accusations absurd. Trump has also denied the allegations, slamming the entire probe as "witch hunt".

During his confirmation hearing in January at the US Senate Judiciary Committee, William Barr said that Jeff Sessions made the right decision to recuse himself from the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion, adding that he would share as much information as possible on the matter consistent while abiding by existing rules and laws.

Barr had served as US Attorney General during the administration of President George H.W. Bush. from 1991 to 1993.

