US Senators Introduce Major Legislation to Lift Cuba Trade Embargo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senators Amy Klobuchar, Mike Enzi and Patrick Leahy on Friday reintroduced major legislation to lift the US trade embargo imposed on Cuba, Leahy’s office announced in a news release.

"The bipartisan Freedom to Export to Cuba Act would eliminate the legal barriers to Americans doing business in Cuba and pave the way for new economic opportunities for American businesses and farmers by boosting US exports and allow Cubans greater access to American goods", the release stated on Friday read.

The legislation would repeal "key provisions of previous laws that block Americans from doing business in Cuba, but does not repeal portions of the law that address human rights or property claims against the Cuban government", the release added.

