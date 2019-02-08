US Lawmakers Obtain Proof That Acting AG Whitaker Failed to Repay Fraud Victims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have obtained evidence that Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker failed to repay the victims of a fraud scheme carried out by a patent marketing company where he was once a senior adviser, newly published documents revealed on Friday.

Democratic Congressmen Elijah Cummings, Jerrold Nadler, Frank Pallone, and Adam Schiff detailed their findings in a letter published along with the documents early on Friday, just hours before Whitaker was due to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

"We have obtained new documents showing that you failed to return thousands of dollars that were supposed to be distributed to the victims of World Patent Marketing's alleged fraud", the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Whitaker.

Whitaker sat on the board at World Patent Marketing, a now-closed company that the Federal Trade Commission has said bilked its customers out of millions of dollars. The company never admitted any wrong-doing, but in a settlement with the FTC, it agreed to pay more than $25 million in penalties.

According to the FTC, World Patent Marketing operated an "invention-promotion scam" that used bogus "success stories" to lure customers into paying the company thousands of dollars to patent their ideas.

But after the customers were strung along for months or sometimes years, the company never delivered what it promised, and threatened people who complained about criminal prosecution, the FTC has said.

Documents published by the lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee website on Friday show that Whitaker was paid $9,375 by the company.

In their letter to Whitaker, the lawmakers said the FTC asked him to repay the $9,375 so that it could be returned to customers as part of the action to resolve the fraud dispute.

The congressmen added that they learned from the FTC that Whitaker never responded to the request to return the money.

They demanded that Whitaker hand over all documents related to the case, as well as other matters that they are investigating, by February 21, 2019.

"If you fail to produce these documents, we will be forced to consider alternative means to obtain compliance", they wrote.

Whitaker is set to testify in public before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday and is expected to be questioned on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

"There has been no change in the overall management of the Special Counsel investigation", Whitaker said later in his prepared written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee. “I have and will continue to manage this investigation in a manner that is consistent with the governing regulations."

Mueller has been investigating claims that Russia meddled in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as allegations of collusion between Trump's campaign team and Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of Trump's campaign opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption, while Trump has called Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."