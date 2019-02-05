US Attorney's Office Subpoenas Trump Inaugural Cmte - Reports

Officials from Manhattan's US Attorney's Office issued a subpoena to lawyers of US President Donald Trump's inaugural committee on Monday.

Documents requested by the attorney's office included information regarding donors, finances and various other activities that included ticket and photo opportunities with Trump, sources familiar with the case told the New York Times. It also sought documents on federal disclosure filings, vendors and contracts.

© REUTERS / Brian Snyder Trump Inaugural Committee Under Feds' Microscope For Potential Corruption - Reports

Reports of the subpoena have also been reported by CNN and ABC News as well.

A spokesperson for the inaugural committee indicated to the Times that it is still reviewing the subpoena and is intending to cooperate with prosecutors.

A source speaking with CNN also noted that investigators were looking to determine whether donors paid vendors directly for anything related to the inauguration.

The Wall Street Journal revealed in December 2018 that federal investigators were investigating whether or not the inaugural committee used collected funds for corrupt purposes. The committee previously raised $107 million for Trump's inauguration.