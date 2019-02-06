'Choked Like A Dog': Trump Derides Scandal-Ridden Northam As He Steamrolls Dems

Ralph Northam, Virginia’s Democratic governor, has found himself in hot water after a page from a student yearbook surfaced with one of the photos featuring two persons, one wearing a KKK hood and the other blackface. The governor initially admitted being on the photo, but backtracked on his statements in a press conference on 2 February.

US President Donald Trump made several mocking and deriding remarks about Democratic politicians during a private lunch with TV anchors prior to delivering his State of the Union address on 5 February, The New York Times reported. He recalled a recent press conference held by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, reportedly saying that Northam had "choked like a dog" during the event.

At the press conference, Northam attempted to distance himself from the student yearbook photo, where one student wore blackface and the other a Ku Klux Klan robe. He claimed that after refreshing his memory with family and friends, he arrived at the conclusion that he was not present in the photo.

Northam is not the only Democrat whom Trump mentioned during the private lunch. According to the NYT, he gave his take on several of his possible opponents in the 2020 elections. Specifically, he called Joe Biden "not very smart" and "dumb". He also said that he wants to run against Senator Elizabeth Warren and expressed hope that he hadn't "wounded Pocahontas too badly".

While he made some less scathing remarks about his main opponent in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, he called Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer "a nasty son of a b*tch".