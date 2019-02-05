Trump Says US to Build 'Human Wall' on Mexico Border if Necessary

"Tremendous numbers of people are coming up through Mexico in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border. We have sent additional military. We will build a Human Wall if necessary. If we had a real Wall, this would be a non-event!," Trump said in a Twitter post.
Trump is expected to highlight the issue of border security as well as his demand for funds to build a wall during his State of the Union address later on Tuesday.
Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency to address what he calls a crisis over crime caused by immigrant gangs, drug smuggling and human trafficking of would-be migrants.
