US Patrol Discovers Tunnel Near Mexico Border in Texas' Hidalgo - Reports

On 1 February, President Donald Trump said there is a "good chance" he would declare a national emergency regarding the situation at the US border with Mexico. The Trump administration is seeking $5.7 billion to build a wall along the US' southern border, but congressional Democrats have refused to grant the funding.

US Border Patrol agents have discovered a developing 60-foot-long tunnel heading towards Mexico in the city of Hidalgo, Texas, not far from the Rio Grande River, KRGV reports.

According to the local outlet Rio Grande Guardian, the discovered construction runs near a border wall built a decade ago.

Following the discovery, agents took pictures of the tunnel and claimed that they showed the images to US President Donald Trump last month when he was in McAllen — a town located approximately 10 miles away from Hidalgo.

Moreover, the US Border Patrol reported it to Orthal Brand Jr., president of the Hidalgo County Water Improvement District 3 and asked him to provide assistance, according to KRGV.

Brand told the outlet that media have broadcast news of tunnel discoveries in Arizona and New Mexico, but he has "never seen one in the Valley." Moreover, he said the tunnel's discovery is currently hampering the work of a nearby water pump station.

In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order related to his border wall campaign pledge. The Trump administration is seeking $5.7 billion to build the border wall, but congressional Democrats have so far refused to grant the funding.