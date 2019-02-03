Disclosure of Mueller's Russia Probe Results Depends on Attorney General - Trump

"Totally up to to the Attorney General," Trump told CBS News, when asked if he planned to make the results of the Mueller report public.
Trump reiterated that there was no collusion between him and Russia during the elections.
"So far this thing's been a total witch hunt. And it doesn't implicate me in any way. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no nothing. Doesn't implicate me in any way but I think it's a disgrace," he stressed.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interference, calling the accusations groundless and invented to provide an excuse for the election loss of a candidate and deflect public opinion from actual instances of election fraud, corruption and other pressing concerns.
