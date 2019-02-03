Disclosure of Mueller's Russia Probe Results Depends on Attorney General - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday in an interview that the disclosure of the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the alleged collusion of Trump’s election campaign team with Russia depended on the attorney general.

"Totally up to to the Attorney General," Trump told CBS News, when asked if he planned to make the results of the Mueller report public.

Trump reiterated that there was no collusion between him and Russia during the elections.

"So far this thing's been a total witch hunt. And it doesn't implicate me in any way. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no nothing. Doesn't implicate me in any way but I think it's a disgrace," he stressed.

READ MORE: Mueller Requests More Time to Review Evidence Seized From Stone — Court Filing

Mueller is probing allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as accusations that Trump's campaign team colluded with Moscow to affect the outcome of the vote.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of interference, calling the accusations groundless and invented to provide an excuse for the election loss of a candidate and deflect public opinion from actual instances of election fraud, corruption and other pressing concerns.