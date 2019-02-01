Mueller Requests More Time to Review Evidence Seized From Stone - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team is asking a federal court allow them more time to go through volumes of complex evidence seized from President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser Roger Stone, a court filing revealed Thursday.

"Given that this matter involves voluminous discovery records, including terabytes of electronic records and data, the Court in its discretion should find this case 'so complex […] that it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits' of the Speedy Trial Act, and thus toll that time in the interests of justice", the document said.

The Special Counsel asked the District Court for the District of Columbia to declare the case complex and exclude it from the time limit imposed by the Speedy Trial Act.

Stone was arrested in the US state of Florida and charged with making false statements related to the alleged hacking of the Democratic Party's networks during the 2016 election.

Donald Trump has characterized the Russiagate as a political witch hunt that has not produced any evidence of any alleged collusion in two years.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied meddling in the US election and said the allegations were made up to justify the electoral loss of a political candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the claims of alleged Trump-Russia collusion and alleged Moscow's meddling in the 2016 US election. Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told reporters on Monday that Russigate is close to being completed.