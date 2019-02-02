Register
11:41 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths, center, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney

    Will Winter End? Top Facts About Groundhog Day

    © AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Groundhog Day is celebrated in both the United States and Canada on February 2.

    According to superstition, if a groundhog comes out of its den on this day and sees its shadow, winter will last six more weeks. If the rodent does not see its shadow, it is then believed that spring will come early.

    READ MORE: Rodent Predicts Persisting Winter as Groundhog Day Celebrated in US (VIDEO)

    This tradition's roots date back to ancient history. The Romans celebrated February 2 as Hedgehog Day and similarly tried to predict the arrival of spring based on the hedgehog's behavior after it came out of hibernation. The people of Western Europe later continued to uphold this tradition. In northern Germany, for example, a badger became the weather-predicting animal. Thus, European settlers brought the tradition to the United States, where the job of the meteorologist was entrusted to the groundhog.

    Groundhog Day remained a mere superstition until February 2, 1886, when a humorous article appeared in a local newspaper in the town of Punxsutawney in the US state of Pennsylvania.

    "Today is Groundhog Day and up to the time of going to press the beast has not seen its shadow," the article said.

    The article also named the location from where the weather would be predicted most accurately by the groundhog — Gobbler’s Knob on the outskirts of town. A crowd of locals gathered there on February 2 the following year, eager to know whether or not they would be getting an early spring. Then the newspaper’s editor, Clymer Freas, jokingly announced that a club of spirited groundhog hunters be established. They named themselves The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, and, in early 1888, a house for the groundhog was built on Gobbler’s Knob.

    It took a while to pick a name for the animal. Initially, it was just called the Groundhog from Punxsutawney, but was later renamed to Pete before finally becoming Phil. Its official name, however, is Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather Prophet Extraordinary, and the town of Punxsutawney is proudly called the "Weather Capital of the World."

    READ MORE: Polar Vortex Brings ‘Frost Quakes', Eerie Weather Phenomena to US Midwest

    An annual ceremony on February 2 wakes the animal from hibernation. The celebration begins at night with loud music and rumbling from fireworks. At exactly 7:25 a.m. (12:25 GMT) on Groundhog Day, members of the club, dressed in tuxedos and top hats, pull the groundhog out of its burrow so that it can make its forecast. Thousands of people watch the spectacle in person, on TV and online. Then, Phil is placed on a special stage so that everyone can see him. He then participates in a photo shoot and later is taken to a tour of the city center, where celebrations take place. Phil is taken back to his burrow only at the end of the day.

    The Groundhog Day ceremony was canceled just once, in 1942, since such a show was considered inappropriate less than two months after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

    Since 2010, the Groundhog Club has been hosting Breakfast with Phil in Punxsutawney, where guests are able not only to take pictures of the awakened groundhog, but also to offer him a nut. One of the club's services offers people the ability to receive Phil’s forecast by text message.

    In recent years, a number of environmental organizations and humane societies have been expressing their outrage at the tradition of waking a sleeping animal, claiming that it was harmful to its body. They have also said that large crowds and TV cameras were stressing out the groundhog.

    Pastor Lester Woodard surveys the damage inside Living Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C. Sunday's tornado destroyed most of the roof and furniture in the church.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Krech
    Tornadoes, Blizzards, Floods: Freak Weather Menaces US (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    There are animal rights activists who do not want to disrupt the local tradition and have suggested a compromise. They proposed using a fake groundhog or make a robot to replace a living groundhog. Several zoos that keep these "meteorologists" have said they would not celebrate Groundhog Day on humanitarian grounds.

    Phil is not the only weather-predicting groundhog in the United States. A groundhog named Staten Island Chuck lives in the Staten Island Zoo in New York City and is considered the city's official groundhog meteorologist. On February 2, the mayor of the city traditionally attends a ceremony at the zoo. There is also Dunkirk Dave in the city of Dunkirk, the westernmost city in the state of New York.

    The furry meteorologists live in other US cities as well. T-boy the Nutria hails from New Orleans, Louisiana; Stormy Marmot from Colorado; Holtsville Hal from New York's Long Island; Woodstock Willie from Illinois; and Buckeye Chuck from Ohio, among many others.

    READ MORE: Welcome to the Jungle: US Army Tests More Breathable Hot Weather Uniforms

    They have numerous colleagues who live in neighboring Canada. The most famous one was Wiarton Willie from Wiarton, who died in 2017 at the age of 13. He was replaced by a groundhog named Wee Willie. There are also Balzac Billy, Shubenacadie Sam, Manitoba Merv, and others in Canada.

    However, the most famous groundhog remains Punxsutawney Phil, who considers all the other weather-predicting groundhogs copycats, according to the information released on his official website.

    Whatever the case may be, a comparison of groundhog’s predictions shows they are not always entirely accurate — about half of them always predict an early spring, while the second half always foresees six more weeks of winter.

    Related:

    Rodent Predicts Persisting Winter as Groundhog Day Celebrated in US (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    celebration, Groundhog Day, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse