Rodent Predicts Persisting Winter as Groundhog Day Celebrated in US (VIDEO)

It seems that it is too early to start day-dreaming of the beginning of spring as the disappointing forecast has been made by probably the most famous groundhog in the world.

Groundhog Day is traditionally celebrated in the United States and Canada on February 2, when the rodent emerges from its burrow to predict the weather in North America in the coming months.

Legend has it that if the groundhog sees a shadow due to clear weather, the animal will retreat to its den in a sign that winter will persist for six more weeks.

But if cloudy sky prevents the groundhog from seeing its shadow, winter will soon yield to spring.

The Groundhog Day ceremony is annually held at Punxsutawney in central Pennsylvania, already becoming a must-see event during which the rodent nicknamed Punxsutawney Phil makes its predictions which are believed to be correct just 38 percent of the time, by the way.

This year, Phil managed to see its shadow when crawling out of his hole, which means that people should brace for six more weeks of winter.