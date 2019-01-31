Register
21:22 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump announces a deal to end the partial government shutdown in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019

    US Spy Chiefs Must 'Educate' Trump on Iran, Senate Minority Leader Claims

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    101

    Earlier, the US president condemned reports by top intelligence officials, which said that Iran was not pursuing its alleged nuclear weapons programme. Trump slammed the intelligence chiefs as "extremely passive and naive when it comes to Iran", suggesting that they should "go back to school".

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has in a letter called on Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, CIA Director Gina Haspel, and FBI Director Christopher Wray to "educate" President Donald Trump on the situation in Iran by presenting him with "facts and raw intelligence". According to Schumer, it is crucial for the US that the intelligence community and the American president speak with a "unified voice".

    "He is putting you and your colleagues in an untenable position and hurting the national interest in the process. You must find a way to make that clear to him", the Democratic leader wrote in his letter to the top intelligence officials.

    President Donald Trump making a point during a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans on 14 January 2019
    © AP Photo /
    Intelligence Community 'Wrong' About Iran, 'Should Go Back to School' - Trump

    The US president and intelligence community have previously been divided in their views on Iran's ambitions for its nuclear programme. Dan Coats told the Senate Intelligence Committee that US intelligence had not found evidence that Iran was working on improving their nuclear capabilities or developing nuclear weapons. Trump slammed Coats' statements, saying that the intelligence community is "extremely passive and naive when it comes to Iran" and suggested that the "intelligence should go back to school".

    Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, which had lifted sanctions from Iran in exchange for it ensuring the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme. The US subsequently imposed several rounds of sanctions on the country's energy, banking and shipping sectors. Iran and other parties to the JCPOA slammed Washington's actions and agreed to continue adhering to the provisions of the accord.

    Related:

    Trump Blasts Intel Report, Tell Officials..."Go Back To School!"
    Intel Chiefs' Break With Trump on Foreign Policy Sheds Light on Internal Battle
    Intelligence Community 'Wrong' About Iran, 'Should Go Back to School' - Trump
    CIA Reportedly Dove Into 'Panic Mode' as Trump Chose Putin Over US Intelligence
    Convicted Trump Adviser Claims Victim of Western Intelligence Trap
    Anthony Scaramucci Praises Trump’s ‘Unique Intellect,’ Bashes Bannon in Memoir
    Tags:
    Iran's nuclear program, intelligence, Chuck Schumer, Christopher Wray, Dan Coats, Gina Haspel, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse