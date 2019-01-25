White House Insider Claims Melania-Donald Trump Marriage Is Not What It Seems

The First Couple's relationship has been under close scrutiny in the US mainstream media, but excerpts from a new book suggest Donald and Melania Trump have a stronger bond that some might think.

Team of Vipers, a tell-all book by former Trump aide Cliff Sims, offers an account of Donald and Melania's marriage that "defies the public perception", according to a review by The New York Times.

Cliff Sims, who worked as director of the White House Message Strategy, is said to have described Melania as "protective" of her better half when it comes to his relations with subordinates.

In particular, in one scene the First Lady called her husband and suggested he should fire his first communications director — apparently, Sean Spicer — after a scathing piece in Politico.

"The book does not always present the president in a negative light, describing an emotional reaction by Mr. Trump to the first death of a service member during his presidency," reads the review, although other passages recall the president's sometimes "painfully awkward interactions" with his aides.

A White House spokeswoman refused to comment on the insider revelations, which are scheduled to be released next week.

Donald and Melania Trump do not tend to dwell on their marriage. Melania said in a rare interview in October that she was "not concerned" about her husband's alleged infidelity, adding that the two are doing "fine".

"I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip but I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines, and unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today," she told ABC News.