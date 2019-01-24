Register
03:36 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump,

    Trump’s Team Accused of Posting Edited Images of President on Social Media

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    President’s PR team was caught red-handed – or rather “big-handed” – by Twitter users, who noticed that Trump’s posted images were edited to make the US president look better.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he is in good condition– claiming that his "stamina and strength" are some of his greatest assets. Yet now the US President is being accused of posting photos that make him look thinner and healthier than he is, as Gizmodo has revealed.

    A number of pictures posted by the White House appeared to be edited with Photoshop or some other program, like Facetune, to make the president’s appearance slimmer. At least three photos, published by Trump’s official social media accounts, turned out to be altered.

    The original images were taken during official events and published on the White House Flicker page, while the modified versions appeared on Trump’s social media accounts. The key differences between the two were the changes to the suit – for example, it was smoothed out near his shoulder so that he looks trimmer, specifically around his neck; hair – Trump’s haircut was slightly altered to remove stray hairs;  and the length of Trump’s fingers was increased – their size has long been ridiculed by the President’s political opponents.

    READ MORE: Australian PM Laughs Off 'Shoegate' Controversy Over Bad Photoshop Job

    Users were especially concerned about Trump’s hands.  Since the 2016 election campaign, the size of Trump’s hands has become a meme popular among his opponents. "I do not understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5ft 2ins," rival Republican candidate Marco Rubio said during his campaign in 2016, saying that “you cannot trust men with small hands.”

    “I have to say this: He hit my hands. Nobody has ever hit my hands. I have never heard of this one. Look at those hands, are they small hands? And he referred to my hands — 'if they are small, something else must be small'. I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee,” Trump responded during a standoff with Rubio on Fox News' Republican debate.  

    Social media users remain divided over the matter. Most of them have found it hilarious that the president’s team decided to use doctored photos.

    Others, though, noted that it has become a new normal to edit the photos on Instagram and suggested that there is nothing sinful in wanting to appear a bit more good-looking than you are.

    This is not the first time the Trump family has been criticized for making apparent enhancements to their photos. In 2017 critics claimed that the first official portrait for First Lady Melania Trump had been "heavily airbrushed" before it was released by the White House.

    Related:

    After Pelosi Pulls Plug on SOTU Speech, Trump Acknowledges It's Canceled
    'Bribe Porn Stars & Go Behind Bars': Netizens Pick Up Trump's Border Wall Post
    Trump Recognises Venezuela’s Opp Leader Juan Guaido as Acting President (VIDEOS)
    Assange’s Defense Team Legally Challenges Trump Administration
    Trump's NATO Pull-Out to Benefit Europe, End Enmity Towards Russia – Historian
    Tags:
    photoshop, images, accusations, Twitter, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse