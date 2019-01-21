Register
    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).

    Twitter Wild as WaPo Journo Claims He Had Bizarre Phone Conversation With Trump

    CC0 / The White House
    US
    0 02

    Reporter Dan Balz has penned a story for The Washington Post, claiming he had an impromptu phone conversation with none other than US President Donald Trump on Friday.

    Washington Post contributor Dan Balz claims he was dining out in Paris on Friday night and discussing a wide array of issues, including Donald Trump, with another Post reporter James McAuley, when a fellow diner at a nearby table asked if he’d like to speak to the president. The man was later identified as CNBC anchor Joe Kernen.

    READ MORE: Trump Invokes Global Warming to Help US Deal With Massive Snowstorm

    In a piece for the Post, Balz claims that he was “more than surprised by his words and at first wondered which president he was talking about” before accepting the call.

    Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group's annual Grammy celebration in association with V magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York
    © AFP 2018 / KENA BETANCUR
    'I Always Take Advice From Strippers': Cardi B Rips Into Trump Over Shutdown, Polarises Social Media (VIDEO)
    When the reporter heard the “unmistakable” voice on the other end of the line, he realised he was talking to the 45th president of the United States.

    According to the Post pundit, he asked Trump a couple of questions on the shutdown, but the answers were not newsworthy. Trump, he claims, told Balz, “I hear you’ve been saying nice things about me”, before stunning him with a question: “Are you Hillary or are you Trump?”

    Perplexed Balz quickly replied that he was a reporter – having thus caused confusion on the other side of the call – and asked Trump if he knew who he was speaking to. The president appeared to be unaware, the journalist claimed.

    Trump “seemed to be as surprised by the fact that he had a Washington Post reporter on the line as I had been to find that a man at a table next to mine was actually talking to the president of the United States”, Balz elaborated.

    READ MORE: ‘Oh No’: Trump’s Former Social Media Adviser Recalls Moment 45 Learned to Tweet

    CNBC’s Kernen reportedly told Trump that random people in a Paris brasserie were talking about him, and the president allegedly said: “Are they still there? Let me speak to them”.

    Balz assumed that Trump was not alone in the room, and was using a speaker phone, since there was an “outbreak of laughter” on the other end after he identified himself.

    “That was that. Just another night in a foreign capital. Just another bizarre moment and a chance encounter with the president of the United States. I wonder whether there will be another”, Balz wrote of the nearly two-minute-long conversation.

    While the president has yet to confirm or deny having the surprise phone call with the WaPo journo, there’s been much discussion on social media, with netizens describing the entire situation as “absurd” and suggesting that POTUS “got punked”:

    “Are you Hillary or are you Trump?” – the president's forthright question has become the subject of mockery on social media, too:

    President Trump’s relations with media are far from being ideal: he has on a multitude of occasions blasted major media outlets, including The Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN, etc., for providing inaccurate coverage of his administration. POTUS has repeatedly bashed newspapers and media outlets promoting fake news as “enemies of the people”.

