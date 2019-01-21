Trump Invocates Global Warming to Help US Deal With Massive Snowstorm

President Trump wrote his tweet as US suffers from a massive snowstorm that already downed thousands of flights, caused several inches to one foot of snow and caused some states to declare a state of emergency.

US President Trump referenced global warming as a means of providing assistance to sections of the US coping with a massive storm that dropped up to one foot of snow and sent temperatures plunging across the midwest and northeast.

"Be careful and try staying in your house," Trump tweeted. "Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn't be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!"

Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 января 2019 г.

​The current winter storm caused more than a foot of snow to fall across the state of New York, canceled thousands as flights and saw the governor of Kansas declaring a state of emergency, The Hill reported.

Weather reports warned of icy surfaces, increasing travel risks.

Trump has repeatedly denied the idea of human-made climate change — which has been known previously as "global warming."

Man-made industrial and vehicle carbon emissions have been seen to be causing global climate change, although those who deny the science argue that artificial greenhouse gas emissions are merely part of long-term natural climate oscillation patterns.

In 2018, Trump dismissed a report on climate change prepared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in conjunction with several other US agencies. The president said he does not believe in the findings and disputed whether climate changes are man-made, The Hill reported.

Countries that adopted climate changes as a cornerstone of their internal policy, seek to limit carbon emissions from factories which slows down the economy growth rates.

Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Russia and several other nations refused to sign the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, claiming that it imposed arbitrary restrictions on carbon emissions. The US left the agreement shortly after Trump became president.