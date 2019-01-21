US State Secretary Pompeo Could Run for Senate Next Year - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is considering nomination to Kansas Senate seat, which will soon become vacant, as acting Sen. Pat Robertson announced that he would retire, once his term runs out, the Politico media outlet reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Pompeo has reportedly not made any decisions on this matter, however, the Republicans in the Senate are actively persuading him to nominate his candidacy.

Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman (2011-2017) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director, was approved as US Secretary of State in April last year. Unlike his predecessor Rex Tillerson, Pompeo reportedly does not conflict with Donald Trump and generally adheres to the president’s foreign policy line.

READ MORE: Iran's Missiles Used in Satellite Launches Threaten Europe, Middle East — Pompeo

State secretaries resign in the United States after the first term of the US president, even if the head of state is re-elected for a second term. This is not a tradition nor a duty of the Secretary of State to step down, however, over the past 40 years, only two state secretaries, Henry Kissinger and George Shultz, have worked during the two consecutive presidential terms.

Michael Pompeo was born in the city of Orange, California, on 30 December 30 1963. In 1986, Pompeo graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point. In 1986-1991, the politician served in the US army: first, as a cavalry officer in the German city of Berlin, then in the 4th Infantry Division in the Gulf War.

After his service in the army, Pompeo entered the Faculty of Law of Harvard University. Pompeo combined his studies with the work at the university's law journal.

READ MORE: Most American Voters Think Trump Likely to Win Re-Election in 2020 — Poll

After graduating in 1994, he was employed by Williams & Connolly law firm and worked in Washington. In 1996, Pompeo became a co-founder of Thayer Aerospace firm, the share in which he sold 10 years later. Having sold his interest, Pompeo took charge of Sentry International oilfield equipment company.