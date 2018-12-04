Most American Voters Think Trump Likely to Win Re-Election in 2020 - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of American voters think that US President Donald Trump will most likely win his bid for re-election in 2020, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Tuesday.

"A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and the online survey finds that 54% of Likely US Voters think, regardless of how they plan to vote, that it’s at least somewhat likely that Trump will be re-elected in 2020," the poll found.

Only 40 percent thought his re-election was at least somewhat unlikely.

The poll found that US voters felt this way no matter how they were planning to vote, either for Trump or for the eventual Democratic Party candidate.

The survey of 1,000 voters was conducted November 28-29 and has a margin of error of three percentage points.