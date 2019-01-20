Register
01:10 GMT +320 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump

    Trump Shutdown Deal Proposal: Relief for 'Dreamers', Increased Border Security

    © Sputnik / Vladímir Astapkovich
    US
    Get short URL
    2114

    US President Donald Trump made a statement on Saturday in a bid to end the partial US government shutdown, proposing a 3-year legislative relief for the so-called Dreamer immigrants that could protect them from deportation. The US president also offered protections for immigrants who hold temporary protected status.

    Ahead of Trump's major Saturday announcement on the nation's longest government shutdown, CNN has reported, citing sources, that the US president would allow Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients – who came to the country as children — also known as "dreamers" — and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) visa holders to remain in the United States.

    Describing the US immigration system on Saturday as "badly broken", Trump said: "I am here today to break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown and solve the crisis along the southern border".

    Shortly before Trump's statement, the top Democrat in the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement that the president's offer was "unacceptable" because it did not "represent a good-faith effort to restore certainty to people's lives".

    Donald Trump attends a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    Trump: If We Win Daca Case, We’ll be Able to Ink Deal on ‘Dreamers’, Border Wall
    Earlier on Saturday, Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said he could not support Trump's offer. "First, President Trump and Senate majority leader McConnell must open the government today", Durbin said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

    "Second, I cannot support the proposed offer as reported and do not believe it can pass the Senate. Third, I am ready to sit down at any time after the government is opened and work to resolve all outstanding issues", Durbin said, quoted by Reuters.

    READ MORE: Backing for US Border Wall Hits Record High Among Republicans — Poll

    In his Saturday speech, Trump also proposed increased funding for border security, stressing that he seeks a path to end the government shutdown stalemate. In particular, Trump proposed adding 2,750 more border agents and reiterated his request for some $5.7bln to build a much-promised barrier on the southern US border.

    From left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks at a news conference on American labor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump Grounds All Congressional Air Travel on Government-Owned Planes Amid Shutdown Showdown
    Trump previously hinted that he would declare a national emergency in order to secure funds to build a wall along the border with Mexico, but followed up by stating that he would prefer to reach a deal with Congress.

    The shutdown was caused by a standoff between Trump and the Democrats over the president's demand for funds to build a wall along the southern US border with Mexico. Trump is asking Congress to approve $5.7 billion to build the wall, but Democrats refuse to provide funds for the barrier.

    The impasse has left the US federal government partially closed for a record 29 days.

    READ MORE: ‘No Crisis On The Border': Trump's Argument For Border Wall is Baseless

    Related:

    Trump Makes ‘Major Announcement’ on Govt Shutdown, Border Security (VIDEO)
    George W. Bush Wades Into Government Shutdown Chaos as Pizza Delivery Guy
    Trump to Make Major Announcement on Govt Shutdown, Border Security on Saturday
    Up, Not Down! Pornhub Traffic in US, Washington DC Gets a Rise Amid Shutdown
    Tags:
    proposal, deal, migration, government shutdown, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse