Backing for US Border Wall Hits Record High - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A partial shutdown of the US government, which is based on a dispute over a proposed wall on the US border with Mexico, has further polarized US voters, with support for the barrier moving in opposite directions depending on one’s political leanings, a new Pew Research Center poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Overall opinion on the wall is little changed from last year, but these views have never been more sharply divided along partisan lines," a press release summarizing the poll said. "Republican support for the wall is at record high, while Democratic support has reached a new low."

Overall, 58 percent oppose while 40 percent back the border wall, the release said.

However, 82 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents favour building the wall, a record high since PEW began asking the question in 2016, the release said.

Among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, just 6 percent support the wall, surpassing the previous record low of 8 percent in 2017.

President Donald Trump has refused to reopen the federal government unless Congress provides money to expand an existing border barrier while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to provide any money for a wall, even if Trump ends the shutdown.

