At least 1 Person Killed, Another Hurt in Shooting in Houston - Police (PHOTOS)

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a woman was shot to death in the parking lot of a Houston church on Thursday and another person was wounded.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, however, no suspect has been apprehended. Local authorities have launched the investigation into the incident.

At the scene of a shooting at Christ the Redeemer church in Cypress. Police from the Harris County sherrifs office are investigating and protecting the scene pic.twitter.com/SCXraWh2Sb — Chevall Pryce (@ChevallP) 18 января 2019 г.

The Sheriffs' Office said Thursday there have been no other reports of injuries and the scene at the church was under control. Local investigators said they would provide suspect description shortly.

An eyewitness told local ABC13 broadcaster that at least three bursts were heard, with two happening in rapid succession and then one a short time later at the church just after 7 p.m. local time.

According to media reports, parents whose children attend classes at Christ the Redeemer Catholic School received the alert message about the incident. The school is reportedly on lockdown. Faculty, parents and students were reportedly safe.

Last year, the US state of Texas unveiled the plan to allocate more than $100 million for a new school safety program in the wake of the school massacre in the city of Santa Fe that left 10 people dead.

Om 18 May 2018, a 17-year-old gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a high school in Santa Fe. The gunman reportedly took the two firearms he used in the mass shooting from his father, who legally owned the weapons.