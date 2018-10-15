Drive-by Shooting in Texas Leaves at Least 4 People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as four people, including two children, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth city in Texas, local media reported citing officials.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper, two 3-year-old children were shot and sustained serious injuries. Adults aged 19 and 20 were shot in the leg, one of them has serious injury, the newspaper reported. All four were rushed to a hospital.

More than a dozen police units responded to the site of the incident. Local media reported the shooting happened at Smokey’s Paradise Food Mart.

According to Fort Worth Star-Telegram, local police are looking for a man wearing a gray shirt in a gray Nissan Altima who left westbound from the scene.

