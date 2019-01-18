Register
03:43 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Honduran migrants help each other to cross over the U.S. border wall to San Diego, California, from Tijuana, Mexico, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018

    Two Child Rapists Caught Entering US With Illegal Migrant Caravan – Report

    © AP Photo / Moises Castillo
    US
    Get short URL
    130

    Both were previously convicted in the US for sexual offenses with minors and deported home, the Border Patrol says.

    US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) apprehended a previously convicted and subsequently deported child sex offender when he tried to cross the US-Mexican border together with the illegal migrants from the caravan, according to a report by The Daily Caller.

    The CBP camera surveillance team noticed a group of 24 individuals trying to cross the border illegally not far away from a port of entry in San Luis, Arizona, the report says. The group immediately surrendered when approached by CBP agents.

    An Indian soldier stands guard in front of the first of the six C-130J Super Hercules, a US military aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / RAVEENDRAN
    Biggest IAF Transport Aircraft Lands Near India-China Border in Arunachal Pradesh
    When CBP checked the identities of the perpetrators, they found out that one of them was one Marcos Velasquez-Taperio, a 37-year-old from Guatemala, who was previously sentenced to a prison term in Kansas in 2009 for a child sex offense. He was deported home after spending 32 months in prison. Now, he will be prosecuted once more for reentry after deportation, CBP said Wednesday.

    The announcement of Velasquez-Taperio's arrest was quickly followed by the apprehension of Wilfredo Perez-Aguilar, another child rapist, also from Guatemala. Convicted of sexual abuse and rape of a minor under the age of 12 in Kentucky in 2005, he was caught Monday trying to cross the border in Southern California.

    "I am proud of our Border Patrol agents for making this arrest," Gloria Chavez, the chief patrol agent of the El Centro Sector in California, said in a statement Tuesday. "Deported sexual predators seeking to illegally enter the US will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

    The news comes amid the longest government shutdown in US history, with Democrats denying President Donald Trump the $5.7 billion in funding he demands for the construction of a wall on the US-Mexican border in order to stop uncontrolled, illegal crossing of the border by immigrants.

    Related:

    Call to Take Away Migrants' Child Benefits to Help Norway's Demographics
    Over Half of Failed Asylum Seekers in UK Reside as Illegal Migrants - Report
    India's Move to Legitimise Migrants From Neighbouring Countries Sparks Protests
    On-the-Run Migrants Arrested in UK Woman's Yard After Illegal Channel Crossing
    Mexican Authorities Close Shelter for Migrants at US Border - Reports
    France Unveils Plan for Deterring Undocumented Migrants in English Channel
    Indian Migrants Will Not Face Problems Until Brexit Process is Over - Minister
    Tags:
    child sexual abuse, arrest, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse