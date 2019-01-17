US to Create Means for Rocket Interception at All Flight Stages

The Trump administration made the decision to conduct a review of US missile defence capabilities in 2017, saying the review, the first of its kind since 2010, was aimed at countering the alleged North Korean and Iranian threats, as well as advanced strategic capabilities being developed by Russia and China.

President Donald Trump has called on the US millitary to expand its missile defence capabilities to be able to protect the United States in the event of nuclear attack. Speaking at the Pentagon on Thursday, Trump said the US goal was "simple: that we can detect and destroy" any new incoming missile.

According to Trump, the strategy will include the creation of space-based sensors, 20 new ground-based interceptors in Alaska, and more.

Washington's possible adversaries are "increasing their lethal strike capabilities," Trump stressed, adding that his "first duty" was "defence of our country."

