US to Create Means for Rocket Interception at All Flight Stages

President Donald Trump has called on the US millitary to expand its missile defence capabilities to be able to protect the United States in the event of nuclear attack. Speaking at the Pentagon on Thursday, Trump said the US goal was "simple: that we can detect and destroy" any new incoming missile.
According to Trump, the strategy will include the creation of space-based sensors, 20 new ground-based interceptors in Alaska, and more.
Washington's possible adversaries are "increasing their lethal strike capabilities," Trump stressed, adding that his "first duty" was "defence of our country."
Follow the live stream to learn more:
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)