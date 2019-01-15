Democrats Refuse to Attend Working Lunch to End Shutdown - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Congressional Democrats have refused to attend a working lunch at the White House to discuss ending the government shutdown, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the President offered both Democrats and Republicans the chance to meet for lunch at the White House. Unfortunately, no Democrats will attend," Sanders said in the release. "The President looks forward to having a working lunch with House Republicans to solve the border crisis and reopen the government."

Sanders stressed that it is time for Democrats to come to the table and make a deal.

The US government shutdown entered day 25 as congressional Democrats and Trump continue to be at odds on a new spending bill. Trump is asking Congress to approve $5.7 billion for constructing a wall on the country’s southern border with Mexico as part of the spending bill, while Democrats refuse to provide the funds for such a barrier.

© AP Photo / Susan Walsh Twitterstorm Erupts as CNN Analyst Brands Trump's Melania 'Salad' Joke Sexist

READ MORE: 'I'm Not Getting Paid, I Know That': US Border Agent Supports Govt Shutdown

Besides, the Trump administration's proposal to Congress includes "cutting-edge" technology for detecting drugs, weapons, and other illegal contraband. The plan also requests more CBP agents, immigration judges to process the sharp rise in unlawful migration. Apart from that, the document contains an urgent request for humanitarian assistance and medical support.

READ MORE: Govt Shutdown Could Prompt Shingles Outbreak in US — Senate

In addition, the administration is asking Congress to close border security loopholes so that illegal immigrant children can be safely and humanely returned home.