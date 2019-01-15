Govt Shutdown Could Prompt Shingles Outbreak in US - Senate

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should take urgent action to alleviate a Shingle vaccine shortage in central New York and consider the situation an emergency in the midst of the ongoing federal government shutdown, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

"I am urging the FDA to go above and beyond, to do whatever it can, amidst this needless shutdown and pull out all the stops to step in and help remedy this shortage before it becomes a full-on crisis," Schumer said on Monday.

In light of the partial government shutdown, the FDA has been shuttered with the exemption of essential staff, Schumer noted.

Emergency staff should step up to help address the alarming shortage of the so-called Shingrix shingles vaccine, which puts young people and individuals with compromised immune systems who have never had chickenpox at great risk, Schumer added.

In particular, Schumer called on the FDA to ensure that the communication process between Shingrix manufacturer, pharmacies and doctors’ offices expedites shipments, prioritizes the vaccine delivery to high-populated states and considers the shortage an emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a shortage of the Shingrix vaccine amid high demand. Because of the shortage, the vaccine’s manufacturer implemented order limits that caused shipping delays expected to continue throughout 2019.

Shingles causes a painful rash that may produce serious health complications if it is not treated. The infection often causes chills, fever, upset stomach, headache and can also spread communicable chickenpox.

