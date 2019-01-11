Trump Says 'Changes Coming' to US H1-B Visas, Including Path to Citizenship

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Friday that his administration will soon introduce major changes to the process of applying for H1-B visas, which are granted to highly skilled foreign workers.

“H1-B holders in the United States can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship,” Trump said.

H1-B holders in the United States can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship. We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 января 2019 г.

​The president added that his administration aims to encourage talented and well-qualified people to pursue their career goals in the United States.

The statement comes amid heated debates over the Trump administration’s immigration policy and the president’s plans to build a wall along the US border with Mexico. The dispute, which pits the White House against Democrats in Congress, has led to one of the longest government shutdowns in US history.

In April 2017, Trump ordered a review of the H1-B visa program to ensure that the United States admits "the most skilled and highest paid" applicants.