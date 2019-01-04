US Federal Reserve Chairman Says He Would Not Resign If Trump Asks Him to Leave

When asked whether he would comply with a resignation request by Trump, Powell said, "No."
The question about Powell's possible departure arose after Trump expressed disagreement with the Federal Reserve's monetary policy to increase interest rates and the chairman's work overall.
READ MORE: White House: Trump Won't Rethink US Troop Pullout Amid High-Profile Resignations
Trump appointed Powell to lead the Federal Reserve and cannot intervene in its work, but has made his displeasure known in the recent months with interest rate increases.
Powell told the panel in Atlanta that he has not received any communications from the White House so far and has not scheduled a meeting with Trump.
On December 19, the Federal Reserve increased the interest rate for the fourth time in 2018 — from 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. The Federal Reserve also indicated that it would press ahead with plans for more interest rate hikes in 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)