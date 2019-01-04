Multi-Vehicle Road Crash in Florida Leaves 6 Killed, 8 Hurt - Reports

Some 50 gallons of diesel fuel were also spilled as two tractor-trailer rigs and two passenger vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes at mile marker 393 north of Northwest 39th Avenue in Alachua County,the Gainesville Sun newspaper reported Thursday.

According to the media outlet, southbound traffic was diverted in Alachua. Northbound traffic was diverted at Newberry Road because of the scale of the crash scene.

Absolutely devastating deadly wreck in Alachua County. At least 6 people reported dead and more are in the hospital. Please say a prayer for families involved. https://t.co/Hz57yt29wG Our @cbaileynews is on her way to the scene.@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/dCWdKN9eds — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) 4 января 2019 г.

Hazardous materials rescue teams were also reportedly deployed to the crash scene.

"There are engine parts and components, and there is a lot of area that is burned […] Contamination of fuel is a high probability at this point," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan was quoted as saying by the Gainesville Sun.

The cause of accident reportedly remain unknown. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the deadly road crash.

