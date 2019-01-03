US Congressman Sherman Says Ready to Introduce Articles for Impeaching Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Brad Sherman said on Thursday that he is set to roll out a measure to impeach President Donald Trump for obstructing justice in the termination of former FBI Director James Comey.

"There is no reason it shouldn’t be before the Congress," Sherman, a Democrat from California, told the Los Angeles Times. "Every day, Donald Trump shows that leaving the White House would be good for our country."

The statement comes as the new Democratic-majority Congress is convening on Thursday amid the US government shutdown. House of Representatives Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi said she would not rule out impeaching Trump, but advised waiting for the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to present its report on the investigation of allegations of that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 US election.

Trump has characterized the investigation as a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in well over a year. Russian officials, for their part, have denied interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Sherman first introduced a similar measure in 2017, saying Trump violated the law by removing Comey from the Russia investigation. The bill did not get enough support in the then Republican-controlled House of Representatives. But as the investigation continues, Sherman said he is seeking to gain stronger support in the new Congress for the new measure.