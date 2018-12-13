Register
16:23 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington.

    'Making a Move Towards Impeachment Will be Disastrous for US' - Ex-US Lawmaker

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    President Donald Trump has clashed with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in an Oval Office meeting over funding for the US-Mexico border wall. In a heated debate in front of the cameras, Trump threatened that he will shut down the government if he doesn't get the $5 billion in funding from the Democrats.

    Sputnik has discussed this with Elbert Lee Guillory, a former member of the Louisiana State Senate.

    Sputnik: Following the unsuccessful meeting between the US president and the Democrats how likely are they to reach some deal before the government shutdown deadline, do you believe it's feasible?

    Migrants reportedly attempting to storm U.S.-Mexico border
    © Photo: Blak Stone
    Hundreds of People From Migrant Caravan Breach US-Mexican Border - Reports
    Elbert Lee Guillory: I believe that it's feasible. I don't think it was unsuccessful if you study the president's negotiating style this is fairly typical of President Trump and it has delivered great success for him. I think that they will work out some deal, but even this shutdown will not be very harmful to the government. Most of the government is already funded and this is a small blip on the radar.

    The president has always campaigned and won on the basis of building a border wall, of closing the southern border. The recent caravan issue that dominated the news for a long time solidified the American support for a wall. Some polls say as many as 70% of Americans strongly support the southern wall and greater southern security. Some people believe that it will hurt the president and the Republicans, actually the polls say and the news stories say that this will help the president.

    READ MORE: Backlash as Fox News Host Says Immigrant Caravan Carries Diseases to US

    Sputnik: What's your take in terms of this massive void between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party?

    Elbert Lee Guillory: I believe that the void is so wide and so deep and it's a sad and unfortunate situation, but America right now is quite divided. Democrats versus Republicans, Republicans versus Democrats. I don't see much cooperation. I do believe that some of the Democrats, some of the radical leftists, who will take over in January, want to impeach, and I believe that making a move towards impeachment will be disastrous for America.

    Sputnik: No matter what we seem to throw at the president nothing seems to stick. I think we can probably give him the new name of the Teflon man, what's your take on it?

    A man cuts another man's hair outside a passenger terminal used as a shelter for refugees and migrants at the Piraeus harbour in Athens on April 3, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
    Migrant Caravan Suffering Mass Outbreaks of Tuberculosis, Skin Infections
    Elbert Lee Guillory: The desperation of the Democrats to find something that will stick has hurt their own cause, by coming up with things that are really unrelated. In the Mueller investigation, for example, there are people who have been caught playing funny with their taxes, lying to the FBI, but no collusion, no real financial problems, and the weakness of their case.

    It's like a prosecutor who continues to bring a very weak murder case when there's no body, no gun, and no evidence. I believe that they've hurt themselves by coming up with flimsy charges against the president instead of patiently putting together a genuine case, but they don't have one.

    In Louisiana, and Louisiana is a very pro-Trump state, people are really tired of the Mueller investigation. They believe that after 18 months if you have not been able to produce some case against the president then something is wrong. I mean he has spent more than $40 million.

    He has an army of lawyers, but still, he has not been able to produce anything against the president. He's found some of the president's friends and associates guilty of tax evasion or some other minor things. Lying to the FBI, lying to the police should never have been a crime in the first place, but that's the case that he has so far and people are tired of it.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Elbert Lee Guillory and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Backlash as Fox News Host Says Immigrant Caravan Carries Diseases to US
    Hundreds of People From Migrant Caravan Breach US-Mexican Border - Reports
    'I Don’t Think Likelihood of Trump's Impeachment is Strong at This Point' - Prof
    Trump Says ‘People Would Revolt’ if He Were to Be Impeached
    Tags:
    impeachment, Border Wall, Government Shutdown, migrant caravan, Republican Party, Democratic Party, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse