Democrats Agree on Plan to Re-Open US Gov't Without Funding Border Wall - Report

The bill will not include the amount of money requested by President Donald Trump for constructing a wall on the US border with Mexico, The Washington Post reported.
Democrats, who will constitute a majority in the House of Representative beginning in January, will introduce legislation that was approved by the Senate earlier in December, the report said.
Trump does not want to settle for less than $5 billion in funding for the border wall.
READ MORE: Senior US Senator Says Trump ‘Open-Minded’ About Deal to End Government Shutdown
Democrats have said they believe investments in border security are necessary, but the idea of building a physical barrier on the border with Mexico would be a waste of money.
The partial government shutdown began on December 22 over a dispute on funding for a proposed border wall with Mexico. President Donald Trump is seeking more than $5 billion to construct the border wall while Democrats in Congress are opposing the idea of constructing such a physical barrier.
All comments
Show new comments (0)