Democrats Agree on Plan to Re-Open US Gov't Without Funding Border Wall - Report

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Democrats in the US House of Representatives have agreed on a spending bill that would help end the government shutdown by providing money to fund the work of the government until February 8, media reported on Monday.

The bill will not include the amount of money requested by President Donald Trump for constructing a wall on the US border with Mexico, The Washington Post reported.

Democrats, who will constitute a majority in the House of Representative beginning in January, will introduce legislation that was approved by the Senate earlier in December, the report said.

On New Year’s Eve, the government shutdown entered its ninth day with no clear indication that a deal between Trump and Democrats can be reached on the spending bill. The deal needs Senate approval as well as the signature of the president to be enacted into law.

Trump does not want to settle for less than $5 billion in funding for the border wall.

Democrats have said they believe investments in border security are necessary, but the idea of building a physical barrier on the border with Mexico would be a waste of money.

