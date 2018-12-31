Senior US Senator Says Trump ‘Open-Minded’ About Deal to End Government Shutdown

"I think that's in the realm of possibility. The president didn't commit, but I think he's very open-minded," the senator told reporters outside the White House on Sunday.
"Hopefully, we can get some serious discussion started maybe as soon as next week," Graham said.
READ MORE: Trump Signs Order to Freeze Pay for Federal Workers Amid Gov Shutdown
Federal government agencies have been partially closed since December 22 after Democratic lawmakers refused to meet Trump’s demand for money to build the disputed wall on the US-Mexico border. The president rejected a Democratic deal that included $1.3 billion in border funding.
