US Senator Warren Launches Exploratory Committee for 2020 Presidential Race

The Democratic senator is known for her criticism of major banks and has called for more economic regulation. She claims that American middle class families are "under attack".

Elizabeth Warren, Democratic senator from Massachusetts, announced that she is entering the 2020 presidential race on 31 December, New York Times reported. She notified her supporters that she has formed an exploratory committee thus kickstarting her fund raising campaign.

"I've spent my career getting to the bottom of why America's promise works for some families, but others, who work just as hard, slip through the cracks into disaster and what I've found is terrifying: these aren't cracks families are falling into, they're traps", she stated.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW