Bernie Sanders Says Establishment Dems Attacking Him in 2022 Primary States

"Right now, a group of Wall Street Democrats known as the Third Way is running ads in early primary states — Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — calling me out by name and saying our ideas, like Medicare for all, are a path to defeat in 2020," Sanders said on Thursday. "Our agenda terrifies the political and financial establishment of this country."
The Third Way describes itself as a national think tank that promotes modern centre-left ideas. The group was co-founded by Matt Bennet, a former Clinton White House staffer.
In a poll of likely voters released by Quinnipiac University on December 19, Sanders finished second to former US Vice President Joseph Biden among a list of possible 2020 presidential contenders. Sanders registered a 44 percent favorability rating overall and 74 percent favorability rating among would-be Democratic voters. Biden secured a 53 percent favorability rating overall including 84 percent among Democrats.
