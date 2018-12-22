US Senate Sets Next Session on Govt Shutdown for Thursday, No Deal Yet - Reports

The US Senate ended its legislative session on Saturday and will hold its next session on December 27, as negotiators continue to search for a way to end a partial government shutdown that began just after midnight, Reuters reported.

Funding for key government operations expired at 11:59:59 p.m. on Friday (around 5:00 a.m. GMT on Saturday). Earlier in the day, the Senate failed to reach a compromise over a House-passed bill and decided to adjourn until Saturday.

Essential services such as retirement payments, air traffic control and airport security will continue to be funded while every essential agency and department such as the US military — will remain open, according to government officials.

The federal government previously closed twice this year with minimal impact. A three-day shutdown in January took place over a weekend and a February closure only lasted for a day. All three shutdowns this year involved disputes over immigration.

However, Donald Trump expressed hope on Friday that the shutdown will not last long.

Trump said in a video address published on his Twitter that "there is nothing we can do" about the looming government shutdown, adding that the Republicans needed the votes of the Democrats in order to approve the government spending bill which would include funding for the construction of a wall on the Mexican border.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed the spending bill allocating $5 billion for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. The Senate lawmakers, who have opposed the border wall project, however, adjourned on Friday, failing to avert the shutdown.