Twitter Explodes as Trump Unveils PHOTO of 'Beautiful and Effective' Border Wall

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for the government spending bill which would include funding for the construction of a wall on the Mexican border, which became a stumbling block in approving the government budget and led to the third shutdown this year.

A recent tweet that the US president posted on his official account showed a picture of the border wall made up of a paling and a car standing in front of it. Trump stated that such a design of the barrier would be "totally effective while at the same time beautiful".

A design of our Steel Slat Barrier which is totally effective while at the same time beautiful! pic.twitter.com/sGltXh0cu9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 декабря 2018 г.

Social media users have immediately reacted to the tweet, with many posting numerous pictures and memes, mocking the design of the "barrier" on the US-Mexico border.

The new project of the fence has been compared to pencils, hairbrushes or combs.

Some netizens have "updated" the presidential design, adding several touches to the picture.

Trump has been advocating for harsh anti-immigration policies since his presidential campaign and has repeatedly stated that he would risk a government shutdown for the sake of the construction of the wall on the Mexican border.

In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order that initiated the process of building the wall. The Trump administration has requested $5 billion for the project in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget, a request that Democrats and some Republicans oppose.