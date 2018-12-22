Register
02:42 GMT +322 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Power transmission lines

    US Senators Seek Low-Tech Solution For Cyber Threats Targeting Infrastructure

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A bill passed by the US Senate earlier this week seeks to explore a novel solution to the growing threat of cyberattacks on US energy infrastructure: dumbing down the system with analog, non-digital and physical backups that aren’t vulnerable to hacks and rely on good, old-fashioned elbow grease.

    Following some intimidating cyberattacks on infrastructure around the world, such as that which took down a significant portion of the Ukrainian electrical grid in 2015, US energy officials have been seeking ways to protect US infrastructure from such threats.

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Pentagon to Press With Cyberattack on Russia if It 'Directly Interferes' With Midterms' – Reports

    US officials are familiar with the damage a purpose-built infrastructure-destroying malware can cause: Stuxnet, the virus that destroyed a good portion of Iran's nuclear centrifuges in 2009, almost certainly came from the minds of US and Israeli intelligence. As for attacks on infrastructure in general, Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast experienced the first, according to Wired. But even that seems to have been a trial run, and future attacks could cause much greater damage.

    The Ukraine attack worked by sending a false message to grid circuit breakers telling them there was a power surge, forcing them to open. However, the power remained out only for the period of time it took Ukrainian power officials to go out and manually close the breakers again, Wired noted. Few systems in the US have that feature.

    Enter the Security Energy Infrastructure Act, introduced last year by Sens. Angus King (I-ME) and Jim Risch (R-ID). It passed the Senate's Energy and Natural Resources Committee in March, and the Senate voted it up on Wednesday, Bloomberg Environment reported.

    Mississippi Gas Plant Explosion
    © Photo: Youtube / TOP BREAKING NEWS
    The Other Pipe Bombs? US’ Ancient Gas Infrastructure Keeps Killing People

    The bill, which its sponsors have described as having a "retro" approach, seeks to set aside $10 million to establish two pilot programs to test analog, non-digital and physical backups for the US power grid to mitigate the effects of a future cyberattack on the US power infrastructure. It would also establish a federal working group composed of representatives from the Energy, Homeland Security and Defense Departments, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation to assess recommendations made by the pilot programs.

    "For years we've seen the danger of cyberattacks grow as bad actors pursue larger and more sophisticated incursions on our vital systems, but the federal government's response has not matched the severity of these threats," King said in a statement after the Senate vote. "This commonsense, bipartisan bill is an important step in the right direction and will help protect America's critical infrastructure from devastating attacks before they happen."

    Chris Cummiskey, senior fellow at the George Washington University Center for Cyber and Homeland Security and former Homeland Security undersecretary and chief acquisition officer, told Nextgov that the bill had an "interesting approach that people haven't really thought of this much."

    A man looks out over the Chesapeake Bay, with the Bay Bridge in the background, at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md., on Wednesday, May 12, 2010.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US 'Living Off 1950s Infrastructure,' Must Spend $2 Trillion to Modernize

    "From a decision-maker's standpoint, when I was at Homeland Security, we would talk to the vendors all the time. We'd say, ‘We don't care what you have to do to get this thing back up and running, just do it,'" he said. "It's one of these things where, if you think that using older technologies — analog — in order to spin this thing back up is going to be more effective in the short run, then get it done, and we'll go back to the more advanced, digital approaches after you've resolved your issues."

    The Hill noted in May that the bill also seeks to protect US pipelines, including aging liquefied natural gas facilities. A companion bill was introduced in the US House of Representatives, but it has yet to make it out of committee.

    Related:

    Russian Representative to IAEA Denies Existence of Nuke Infrastructure in Syria
    Activist on Fracking: They Could Damage Infrastructure, Damage Well
    Cyberattacks on Critical Infrastructure Facilities Are Sporadic – Kaspersky Lab
    Tags:
    bill, protection, backup, manual, analog, cyberattack, infrastructure, US Senate, Department of Energy (DOE)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse