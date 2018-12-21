US House Lawmakers Adopt Spending Bill Including $5Bln for Trump's Border Wall

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives passed the spending bill allocating $5 billion for the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico, which US President Donald Trump has been pushing for.

During the vote late on Thursday, 217 congressmen supported the measure, while 185 lawmakers voted against it. Now the bill will go to the Senate. However, the Senate lawmakers have expressed their opposition to funding the wall construction.

© AFP 2018 / Sandy Huffaker

Late on Wednesday, the Senate approved a spending bill, ensuring the government funding through February 8, in a bid to avoid the partial government shutdown, which might happen at midnight on Friday if the budget is not approved on all the levels.

However, the measure approved by the Senate did not include funding for the wall construction. House Speaker Paul Ryan said after a meeting with Trump on Thursday that the president would not sign the bill.

Trump, who has been an advocate of harsh anti-immigration policies, has hinted that he would risk a government shutdown for the sake of the construction of the wall on the Mexican border.