US Likely to Proceed With INF Pullout Even if UN Backs Treaty - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States will likely press ahead with its plans to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) regardless of whether the United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopts a Russian-drafted resolution to preserve the historic accord, Russian Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

"If the US has set their mind to leave the deal at any cost, the adoption of the resolution per se will not stop them," Nebenzia told reporters on Thursday.

In early December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty within 60 days unless Russia returned to full compliance with the agreement. Russia denies violating the accord.

Russia on December 14 introduced a resolution to the General Assembly calling for the preservation of and compliance with the INF Treaty.

The draft calls on Moscow and Washington to continue bilateral consultations on adherence to their INF Treaty obligations and renew constructive dialogue on strategic issues for further progress in nuclear disarmament and cementing international stability.

It also states that the General Assembly considers actions undermining the INF Treaty as moves that hamper global strategic stability and regional security, a calls on all UN member states to step up their efforts to preserve the US-Russian accord.

"Everyone talks about the importance of preserving the treaty, but tomorrow's vote will show who is really for the deal, and who only talks about it," Nebenzia said.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted US allegations that it violates the 1987 INF treaty, which bans ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (311 to 3,417 miles). In turn, Moscow has complained that launchers on US defense systems in Europe can fire cruise missiles at ranges that violate the INF’s terms.