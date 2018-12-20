Mexico to Allow In People From US Who've Been Interviewed by US Authorities

Mexico's Foreign Ministry stated Thursday that actions taken by the Mexican and US governments do not constitute a safe third country scheme.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted it would authorise temporary entry for certain foreigners from the United States "due to humanitarian reasons", adding, however, that the country had every right to refuse entry of the foreigners into the country.

The statement comes after Washington warned that the US might send non-Mexican migrants who breached the border back to Mexico.

"Effective immediately individuals arriving in or entering the United States from Mexico — illegally or without proper documentation — may be returned to Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings", Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said

READ MORE: 'We Will Win on the Wall' Against the Democrats — Trump

Earlier in the day, US president Donald Trump reiterated his support for the border wall project, stressing that Congress has to pass funding bills for several government agencies, including the DHS, in order to avoid a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Mexican authorities claimed earlier that more than 8,200 asylum-seeking migrants from Central America had reached the country, with over 7,400 migrants staying near the cities of Tijuana and Mexicali just south of California. In the meantime, at least 400 migrants have reportedly surrendered to US authorities, asking for asylum, near the city of El Paso, Texas.