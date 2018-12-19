'We Will Win on the Wall' Against the Democrats - Trump

"In our country, so much money has been poured down the drain, for so many years, but when it comes to border security, the Democrats fight to the death," US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

Building a wall on the US-Mexico border was one of Trump's key promises throughout his presidential campaign. The president believes that the wall will stop illegal migration, as well as human and drugs trafficking.

In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order that initiated the process of building the wall. The Trump administration has requested $5 billion for the project in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget, a request that Democrats and some Republicans oppose.

Commenting on the situation, the US president wrote on Twitter that "one way or the other" he will win on the wall.

In our Country, so much money has been poured down the drain, for so many years, but when it comes to Border Security and the Military, the Democrats fight to the death. We won on the Military, which is being completely rebuilt. One way or the other, we will win on the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

​Congress has until Friday at midnight to pass funding bills for several government agencies, including DHS, in order to avoid a partial shutdown of the federal government.