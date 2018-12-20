'Time to Come Home': WATCH Trump’s Video Message Amid US Withdrawal From Syria

The statement by the US president comes after the White House announced the pullout of US forces from Syria due to the victory over the jihadists from the Daesh* terror group in the country.

US President Donald Trump has posted a video message on Twitter, explaining the decision to leave Syria and claiming that Daesh had been destroyed by the US forces.

"We've beaten them, and we've beaten them badly, we've taken back the land, and now it's time for our troops to come back home", he said.

After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home! pic.twitter.com/xoNjFzQFTp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 декабря 2018 г.

Trump has previously called for a withdrawal from Syria, but later his advisers convinced him to continue the campaign until US objectives had been achieved.

The US-led coalition has conducted operations against Daesh in Syria without any authorisation from Damascus or the UN Security Council, while Damascus has repeatedly stated that the airstrikes conducted by Washington and its allies have killed numerous civilians in the region.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia