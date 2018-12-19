WATCH Violent Tornado Damage Houses in Port Orchard

A tornado hit Port Orchard, Washington on Tuesday afternoon causing "catastrophic damage" to some houses, according to the National Weather Service.

"Steady precipitation tapered off over the Seattle metro area during the afternoon. But, scattered thunderstorms formed. One of these thunderstorms tracked over Port Orchard just before 2 p.m. local time", AccuWeather meteorologist David Samuhel said.

According to reports, about 50 business and residential buildings were damaged.

No immediate reports of injuries were reported.