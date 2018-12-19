Guatemala to Request Report From US on Death of 7yo Girl in Custody – Consul

"[Guatemalan] Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel has requested a full report, I am not aware of the steps that are made by the ministry now but I know that at the level of our embassy in Washington [we] will request the information about the aid, which was received by the girl both from the border patrol and from the hospital," the consul said.
READ MORE: Migrant Caravans in Guatemala Threaten Security of US Travelers — Embassy
The girl died on December 8, two days after she was apprehended together with her father for illegal entry into the United States as part of a group of 163 undocumented immigrants, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
According to human rights activists, the girl died from a septic shock, fever heat and dehydration. The US authorities said that the girl had not eaten food and drunk water for several days.
All comments
Show new comments (0)