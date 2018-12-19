Guatemala to Request Report From US on Death of 7yo Girl in Custody – Consul

MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) – Guatemala is going to ask the United States for a report about the death of a 7-year-old migrant girl in the Border Patrol custody, the country’s Consul to the US state of Texas, Tekandi Paniagua, told Sputnik.

"[Guatemalan] Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel has requested a full report, I am not aware of the steps that are made by the ministry now but I know that at the level of our embassy in Washington [we] will request the information about the aid, which was received by the girl both from the border patrol and from the hospital," the consul said.

According to Paniagua, the body of the girl will be returned to Guatemala within four days.

The girl died on December 8, two days after she was apprehended together with her father for illegal entry into the United States as part of a group of 163 undocumented immigrants, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to human rights activists, the girl died from a septic shock, fever heat and dehydration. The US authorities said that the girl had not eaten food and drunk water for several days.