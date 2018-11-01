Migrant Caravans in Guatemala Threaten Security of US Travelers – Embassy

"The Embassy is monitoring ongoing caravans through Guatemala and remains concerned about increased risk of travel blockages, political instability, and criminal activity," the release of the embassy said. "Additionally, ongoing social disturbances, some violent, continue in the towns of Ixquisis, and San Mateo Ixtatan, in the department of Huehuetenango."
READ MORE: Trump Warns 15,000 Troops Could Be Sent to Southern Border to Block Caravan
The towns cited in the embassy warning lie on the Guatemala-Mexico border, where migrants from two caravans have forced their way into Mexico during clashes with Mexican police on Sunday.
Donald Trump has made the threat of migrant violence a prominent issue ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections and is deploying American troops along the US-Mexican border to prevent members of multiple caravans from eventually entering the United States, more than 1,000 miles from the Guatemala border.
All comments
Show new comments (0)