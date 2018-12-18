Register
19:26 GMT +318 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S

    Crowds Gather in Front of Washington Court to Attend Michael Flynn's Sentencing

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Dozens of people are gathering in front of the US District Court for the District of Columbia to attend the sentencing of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the scene.

    Numerous Michael Flynn supporters are present all around the courthouse carrying banners saying "Free Flynn" and "We Stand With Flynn," among others.

    Representatives of media outlets are also present in large numbers.

    Two hours before the sentencing, the line of people wishing to attend the hearing already extended outside the court building, while dozens remained to wait inside.

    Earlier, Flynn pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI about his contacts with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak during the US presidential transition.

    READ MORE: Russian Witch Hunt is a Fraud and Hoax That Should Be Ended Immediately — Trump

    Flynn’s sentencing comes as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and allegations of Russia’s meddling during the 2016 US presidential election.

    Both Trump and Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations. Trump has called the investigation a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence of collusion in nearly two years. Russian officials have said the allegations were made up to excuse the loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public opinion from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

    Nuclear explosion
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Two Years of Trump-Mueller ‘Bombshells’ But Still No Collusion
    In a redacted addendum to the memorandum filed with the court earlier in December, Mueller’s office said Flynn provided firsthand information about the content and context of interactions between Trump’s transition team and Russian government officials.

    In exchange for Flynn's substantial assistance in multiple investigations, Mueller's team recommended that he be given no sentence involving incarceration.

    On Tuesday, Flynn's lawyers asked the judge to give their client probation not to exceed one year with minimal conditions of supervision and 200 hours of community service.

    On the same day, former federal prosecutor George Parry wrote that Flynn’s meeting with Kislyak was entirely legal and legitimate under US law, and that even without cooperating with Mueller he was never in danger of going to prison under the federal sentencing guidelines.

    As set forth in the defence sentencing memorandum, Perry said the FBI knew the exact words spoken by Flynn to Kislyak given that US intelligence intercepted and recorded the conversations, and had no real investigative purpose in having Flynn questioned about them except to frame him.

    The intercepts gave the FBI a way to set a trap Flynn, who was then bankrupted as a result of being arrested and charged, Perry added.

    Related:

    Mueller's Farce Rages On: Flynn Colluded With Foreign Power, but Not Russia
    Mueller Refers Flynn's Turkish Case Back to US Federal Prosecutors - Reports
    Trump: Flynn's Actions Were 'Lawful', There Was 'No Collusion' With Russia
    Tags:
    Mueller Probe, 2016 US Presidential election, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Sergei Kislyak, Michael Flynn, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Philippines Catriona Gray During the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in Thailand
    Stunning Philippine Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2018
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse